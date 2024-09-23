Tamil Nadu dairy firm in midst of controversy over Tirupati laddoos

A company that began as a manufacturer of liquid oxygen and later shifted to dairy production in the mid-90s has made a mark in that business.

Now, in 2024, the same company, AR Dairy Food, is in the midst of a political storm in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food is facing scrutiny over the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddoos at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD).

According to sources, AR Dairy Food, which supplied ghee to the temple, has already come under scanner of the Central Food Safety Authority.