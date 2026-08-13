Tamil Nadu govt inks 97 MoUs for commitment of over ₹67,000 crore

The Tamil Nadu government inked 97 fresh MoUs for a total commitment of over Rs 67,000 crore, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Thursday.

The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026", marking a major investment milestone since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam formed the government in May.

The pacts signed also in the presence of Industries Minister S Keerthana would create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people across sectors, including automotive, renewables and life science, electronics, R&D and data centre.

"We have a strong mix of green field and brown field capital - consisting of new investors choosing Tamil Nadu for the first time, and companies already having their presence and expanding because they have experienced our workforce, infrastructure, to invest more in the state," Keerthana said on the occasion.