Tamil Nadu registration dept earns revenue of Rs 180 cr in single day

Based on this practice, additional tokens were issued in sub-registrar offices to people for pre-booking registration on October 18

Press Trust of India Chennai
It saw a revenue of Rs 180 crore for the registration department on that single day and it is an achievement | Photo: Freepik

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
In an achievement, the Registration department has earned a revenue of Rs 180 crore in a single day on October 18, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

Registration of documents happen more on 'Subamuhurtha days' considered auspicious by the people. It is, hence, usual to allocate additional tokens for advance booking of time-slot on a specific day for registration of documents.

Based on this practice, additional tokens were issued in sub-registrar offices to people for pre-booking registration on October 18.

It saw a revenue of Rs 180 crore for the registration department on that single day and it is an achievement, the government said here in an official release.

Similarly, authorities have directed issuance of additional tokens and 'tatkal' tokens to the public for registration on October 20, a subamuhurtha day.

Registration of documents include a variety of purposes including those for sale-purchase of land, apartments, and registration of marriages.

Tamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

