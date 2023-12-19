Home / India News / Tamil Nadu retains 'achiever' status in logistics infra rankings of states

Tamil Nadu retains 'achiever' status in logistics infra rankings of states

State credits 'progressive approach towards logistics improvement' for top ranking in central government report

Representative image
BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Tamil Nadu is this year’s top performer in a central government tool ranking states and union territories in terms of logistics infrastructure.

The state maintained its “achiever” status within the coastal group in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 rankings by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

LEADS, which was launched in 2018, evaluates states and union territories on three critical dimensions: Infrastructure, services, and operating and regulatory environment, encompassing both perception-based and objective indicators.

Tamil Nadu has demonstrated exceptional performance, particularly in the logistics infrastructure, said the LEADS 2023 report. “This is a result of various state-led initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, such as the enhancement of first/last mile connectivity, development of multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), and significant improvements in various logistics infrastructure components. The state has also excelled in the logistics services and operating and regulatory environment pillars, showing an above-average performance assessment compared to other states in the Coastal Group,” said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce.

“The journey of Tamil Nadu in the LEADS rankings is a testament to its progressive approach towards logistics improvement. The government of Tamil Nadu has undertaken numerous initiatives contributing to this success,” said Sandeep Nanduri, managing director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO).

The report said Tamil Nadu’s Naan Mudhalvan Scheme has provided logistics courses to over 15,000 students. Additionally, Tamil Nadu APEX Skill Development Center (Logistics) has offered training to more than 30,000 students on various aspects related to logistics.

Topics :Tamil NadulogisticsCommerce ministry

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

