Four Southern Tamil Nadu districts paralysed by historic overnight rains

Tamil Nadu CM met Prime Minister Modi Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin reached New Delhi to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Tuesday. Governor RN Ravi also convened an emergency meeting with Defence officers and Central government departments in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Officials informed that 7434 persons including 1039 children were accommodated in relief camps as of Monday morning. In many places, the supply of electricity was cut off and mobile networks were also down.
Emergency Helpline Number In case of emergency requirements, people can contact the control room of District Disaster Management at 1077 or State Disaster Management at 1070.
