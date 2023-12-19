Home / India News / Four Southern Tamil Nadu districts paralysed by historic overnight rains

Four Southern Tamil Nadu districts paralysed by historic overnight rains

Tamil Nadu has faced heavy rains in the last 24 hours. As per the official report, over 7500 people have been shifted to relief camps from residential colonies. Know more details here

Tamil Nadu faces heavy rain in the southern districts
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Tamil Nadu has been facing unprecedented rains over the past 24 hours. Extremely heavy rains were witnessed in four southern districts which include Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. According to the official report, around 7500 people have been shifted to relief camps from residential colonies.

Historic rains and floods disturbed life in the southern region of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari on December 18. Since yesterday, massive rescue and relief operations have been conducted by the defence forces to evacuate people from marooned homes in the districts which lost connectivity from the rest of Tamil Nadu. Observing the condition in Tamil Nadu, the state government declared a four-day holiday for schools and colleges. 

No casualties have been reported by the state government as of Monday late night. However, the flood has caused major damage to the crops on thousands of acres and properties reported in the districts. With the Thamirabarani river in spate, hundreds of vehicles were washed away.

The Tamil Nadu government requested the help of the Army and Air Force, while the Indian Navy and Coast Guard joined the rescue operations using helicopters.

Around 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with their 425 personnel were deployed into the service of rescuing people in low-lying areas using boats.

Tamil Nadu CM met Prime Minister Modi
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin reached New Delhi to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Tuesday. Governor RN Ravi also convened an emergency meeting with Defence officers and Central government departments in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Officials informed that 7434 persons including 1039 children were accommodated in relief camps as of Monday morning. In many places, the supply of electricity was cut off and mobile networks were also down.

Emergency Helpline Number
In case of emergency requirements, people can contact the control room of District Disaster Management at 1077 or State Disaster Management at 1070.


Reach out to Fire and Rescue services personnel at 101 and 112. For electricity-related complaints, people can call the State Minnagam helpline on 94987-94987. Dial 104 for queries on rain-related diseases and 108 for medical-related services.

State Emergency Operations Centre, Chennai
Toll-free number - 1070; WhatsApp number - 94458 69848

District Emergency Operations Centres
Tirunelveli - 1077, 0462 - 2501012; Hello Nellai - 97865 6611 
Thoothukudi - 1077, 0461 - 2340101

Topics :floodIndia floodsTamil Naduindian governmentTamil Nadu government

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

