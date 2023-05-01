Home / India News / Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

The Tamil Nadu Home Department is in the process of constituting an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the state and an amount of Rs 57.51 crore has been earmarked for it

Chennai
Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu Home Department is in the process of constituting an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the state and an amount of Rs 57.51 crore has been earmarked for it.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that an ATS would be constituted in Tamil Nadu immediately after the October 2022 car blast in which a person was charred to death.

The killed man, Jameesha Mubin, 28, was a lone wolf and had planned a major terror attack on Deepavali eve in Coimbatore but his lack of knowledge in handling explosives led to the blast taking place before the designated time, causing minimal damage.

The Tamil Nadu Home Department is sourcing personnel for the force from the state police force and efficient officers who are interested to work in ATS have been short-listed. The department is also focusing on districts and cities from where terror activities were reported and would also take into account the inputs of the state and central intelligence departments.

Sources in the police told IANS that Madurai, Coimbatore, and Chennai will be given importance in setting up the ATS units.

The ATS will be constituted on the lines of Thunderbolt force in Kerala, OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorism Operations) in Andhra Pradesh, and other similar ATS organisations. The Tamil Nadu Home Department will also take a cue from the National Security Guard (NSG) before constituting the ATS.

Inputs from the functioning of ATS in the northeastern states and also North Indian states would be taken into account before the constitution of the ATS in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/vd

A

Also Read

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

Sri Lanka delays presenting new Anti-Terror Bill amid fresh opposition

Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Topics :Tamil NaduATS

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story