Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Attorney General says govt is keen to push reform; court to hear matter again in August

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
The process of re-examining the 152-year-old sedition law is in "an advanced stage", the Central government told the Supreme Court on Monday.
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was introduced in 1870 when the British ruled India. “Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with [imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine,” it says.

The petitioners in the case are seeking a review of the section and have asked the apex court to refer it to a seven-judge bench after a case called Kedar Nath Singh vs State Of Bihar was upheld by a five-judge bench.
The Supreme Court, in May last year, held that Section 124A should be effectively kept in abeyance till the government reconsiders it.

Attorney General R Venkatramani told the bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala on Monday that consultations on reviewing Section 124A are at the final stages.
“The consultation is at the final stages. The government is keen to push reform,” said Venkatramani.

The court adjourned the case hearing to the second week of August.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

