Tamil Nadu, West Bengal will join NDA's list of victories: Amit Shah

Addressing a mega BJP rally here, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024, including a third consecutive win in Haryana and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Amit Shah targeted the DMK for dynasty rule and said a dream to perpetuate it would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 10:11 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an "army of corrupt ministers."  He targeted the DMK for dynasty rule and said a dream to perpetuate it would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu.

BJP's key alliance partner AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district almost coinciding with Shah's public meeting time.

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

