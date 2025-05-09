Home / India News / Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station said

Hospitals, hospitals in India
The police are in the process of registering a first information report, and further probe is underway | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tata Memorial Hospital here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Friday morning, but it turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

He said the police swung into action and searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

The police are in the process of registering a first information report, and further probe is underway, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi conveys felicitations to Pope Leo XIV from people of India

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs

Gujarat CM meets officials of armed forces, extends full cooperation

Police, Coast Guard and Navy on alert mode in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

Topics :Tata Memorial HospitalBomb Threat CallsMumbai

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story