PM Modi conveys felicitations to Pope Leo XIV from people of India

India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to Pope Leo XIV. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to Pope Leo XIV, and said India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further shared values.

Robert Prevost was elected on Thursday as the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV. 

 

"I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service," Modi said on X. 

India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values, he said.

The Holy See, also known as the Apostolic See or See of Rome, is the central governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City State.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

