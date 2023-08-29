Home / India News / Tata Steel CEO new chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur

"We look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations"

Press Trust of India Kolkata
T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited has been appointed the new chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur.

IIT Kharagpur Director V K Tewari on Tuesday said, "We welcome T V Narendran as the new chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur. As a man beholding technical and industrial supremacy, he understands the need of the society and practical implications of industry-academia amalgamation with a technical institution.

"We look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations."

An IIT Kharagpur statement said Thachat Viswanath Narendran is the Chairman of Tata Steel Europe and Tata Steel Long Products Limited and oversees the organic and inorganic growth of Tata Steel over the last few years with over 34 years of experience in the mining and metals industry.

Narendran is a mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

