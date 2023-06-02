Home / India News / Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

On May 19, when the CBI submitted a charge sheet in the case, the court sought certain explanations, which the central agency was supposed to submit to the court on Friday

IANS Kolkata
Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A special court in Kolkata on Friday extended the judicial remand of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is in custody for his reported involvement in the alleged multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam, by another 14 days.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the matter faced the wrath of special court Judge Arpan Chattopadhyay for the delay in providing the explanations sought by the court in the charge sheet filed by the CBI earlier.

On May 19, when the CBI submitted a charge sheet in the case, the court sought certain explanations, which the central agency was supposed to submit to the court on Friday.

However, the CBI counsel informed the court that the agency needs a month's additional time to submit the explanatory note.

Expressing anguish over this submission, the judge noted that the approach of the CBI in this matter is extremely casual. The main query of the court was why those who paid money for getting jobs in state-run schools have not been arrested yet.

On Wednesday, Kuntal Ghosh had levelled another serious allegation while coming out of the court.

He had said that the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had called up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office many times on May 30, the day when the central agency had arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra in connection with the same case.

"Let Adhikari's call details be checked," he had said.

When asked how he got this information while in prison, Ghosh had said that he has his sources.

While entering the court on Friday, Ghosh alleged that the ED is deliberately trying to divert the course of the investigation in the wrong direction.

"The ED officials are lying. They are deliberately trying to divert the course of investigation in the wrong direction. If they have the guts, they should present my statement in the court," Ghosh said.

--IANS

src/arm

Also Read

ED arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Kuntal Ghosh accuses central agencies of 'forcing' him to name TMC leaders

AI 'pee-gate': Delhi court extends accused judicial custody by 14 days

Kuntal Ghosh files complaint alleging pressure from central agencies

West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests TMC's Santanu Banerjee

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

CM Gehlot stresses on starting production from Barmer refinery by 2025-end

Ahead of monsoon, Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with flooding

ED raids VIPS Group in Pune; assets worth Rs 18.54 cr seized in Maharashtra

Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till October to check hoarding

Topics :TMCRecruitmentWest BengalCalcutta High Court

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story