Home / India News / Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-US talks: Foreign Secy

Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-US talks: Foreign Secy

Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the exceptional warmth and hospitality US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Modi

Press Trust of India Washington
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that technology cooperation featured prominently in the discussion between India and the US and described it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Very clearly, technology, in particular advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes," he told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.

"Technology featured in talks, not in a limited way but technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains," he added.

Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the "exceptional warmth and hospitality" US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Modi.

"The visit has been extremely rich in form and equally, if not more, rich in substance," he said, describing the trip as "path-breaking."

He referred to various deals, including in defence, to highlight the visit's achievements.

Also Read

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Top points for Indian diaspora in US

PM Modi in the US: Semiconductors to drones, here's what will be in focus

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

Nearly 1.5 mn foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi so far for Hajj pilgrimage

ED seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 cr in PG medical seat scam in T'gana

India bridging gap between Global South, developed countries: Expert

Assam floods take a toll, impact nearly 496K people in 22 districts

'Indian Americans played significant role'..., says PM Modi during dinner

Topics :Narendra ModiTechnologyUS India relations

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story