Home / India News / 'Indian Americans played significant role'..., says PM Modi during dinner

'Indian Americans played significant role'..., says PM Modi during dinner

PM Modi also said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them most precious assets

ANI US
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.

During his speech at the State Dnner held at the White House,, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting a wonderful dinner and making the visit successful.

"I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them "most precious assets."

"This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight," PM Modi added.

Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Biden to join him for a toast as the two leaders addressed the State dinner event at the White House.

PM Modi said, "There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden."

A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States, he said.

Previously, US President Joe Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official State dinner at the White House and emphasized that the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

The two leaders also raised a toast to the successful meeting that happened between them as they attended the official State dinner today (local time).

Also Read

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Gala dinner showcases spirituality, pilgrimage & heritage at G20 ACWG meet

US Prez Joe Biden's family to host intimate dinner for PM Modi on June 21

Apple, Google, Microsoft CEOs among those invited for PM Modi's dinner

US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

To boost defence ties, India to place liaison officers in US commands

India, US to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove customs duties

Top headlines: Adani draws scrutiny in US, 1.3 bn to have diabetes globally

India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

India only G20 country that fulfilled promises on climate change: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian AmericansWhite House

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story