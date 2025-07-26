Home / India News / Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as an independent from Mahua after being expelled from RJD. Launches 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' amid family rift and vows to follow public will

Tej Pratap Yadav
“I live under the will of the people. Whatever the public wants, I will do,” Tej Pratap said. | Photo: X (@TejYadav14)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has declared that he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua constituency.
 
Tej Pratap’s move follows his recent expulsion from the RJD, which was announced by his father Lalu Yadav last month. The expulsion came in the wake of a controversial social media post where Tej Pratap claimed to have been in a 12-year-long relationship. 
 
Though Tej Pratap later said his account had been hacked, Lalu Yadav held firm on the decision, citing indiscipline and deviation from party values.
 
Launch of 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' in Mahua
 
In response, Tej Pratap has launched a campaign under the banner "Team Tej Pratap Yadav", adopting green and white flags. He stated that his final decision to contest would reflect the wishes of the people.
 
“I live under the will of the people. Whatever the public wants, I will do,” he said. 
 
Jibe at Nitish Kumar
 
Tej Pratap also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remarking, “uncle Nitish won’t be CM” after the election. Meanwhile, his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has backed their father’s decision and refrained from commenting on Tej Pratap's independent run. 
 
With the election drawing near, observers say Tej Pratap’s move signals his desire to craft an independent identity in Bihar politics, distinct from his family’s influence and the RJD’s organisational backing.

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavBihar Election 2025 NewsrjdTej Pratap Yadav

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

