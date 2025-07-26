Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has declared that he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua constituency.

ALSO READ: India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal Tej Pratap’s move follows his recent expulsion from the RJD, which was announced by his father Lalu Yadav last month. The expulsion came in the wake of a controversial social media post where Tej Pratap claimed to have been in a 12-year-long relationship.

Though Tej Pratap later said his account had been hacked, Lalu Yadav held firm on the decision, citing indiscipline and deviation from party values.

Launch of 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' in Mahua In response, Tej Pratap has launched a campaign under the banner "Team Tej Pratap Yadav", adopting green and white flags. He stated that his final decision to contest would reflect the wishes of the people. ALSO READ: EC's refusal to accept Aadhaar as voter ID in Bihar is 'absurd': ADR “I live under the will of the people. Whatever the public wants, I will do,” he said. Jibe at Nitish Kumar ALSO READ: Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls Tej Pratap also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remarking, “uncle Nitish won’t be CM” after the election. Meanwhile, his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has backed their father’s decision and refrained from commenting on Tej Pratap's independent run.