Home / India News / Telangana CM to launch 'podu' land pattas distribution on June 30

Telangana CM to launch 'podu' land pattas distribution on June 30

The state government had earlier announced the pattas distribution programme from June 24

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the distribution of 'podu' (shifting cultivation) land pattas for tribals on June 30.

While Rao would kick off the distribution at the district headquarters town of Asifabad, state ministers and MLAs would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries in their respective assembly constituencies and districts.

During his visit, KCR would inaugurate the newly-constructed Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District Integrated Collectorate Complex and district Superintendent of Police office on June 30, an official release said on Saturday.

The state government had earlier announced the pattas distribution programme from June 24. However, it had to be postponed to June 30 due to unavoidable reasons, it said.

The government has decided to take up the pattas distribution from June 30 in view of the visit of a team of Election Commission to the state on June 23 and 24 and the Bakrid festival on June 29, the release added.

Also Read

Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24

BRS for India, journey of million km begins with single step: KCR

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

Telangana's ruling party BRS to hold meet in backdrop of Karnataka results

Telangana CM-led BRS assets up by 66% during 2021-22, shows ECI data

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Egypt's Cairo on a two-day state visit

World Bank approves $255.5 mn loan for better education in govt institution

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

PM's US visit to bolster bilateral ties, strategic collaboration: India Inc

Topics :TelanganaKCRk chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story