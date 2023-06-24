Telangana CM to launch 'podu' land pattas distribution on June 30

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the distribution of 'podu' (shifting cultivation) land pattas for tribals on June 30.

While Rao would kick off the distribution at the district headquarters town of Asifabad, state ministers and MLAs would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries in their respective assembly constituencies and districts.

During his visit, KCR would inaugurate the newly-constructed Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District Integrated Collectorate Complex and district Superintendent of Police office on June 30, an official release said on Saturday.

The state government had earlier announced the pattas distribution programme from June 24. However, it had to be postponed to June 30 due to unavoidable reasons, it said.

The government has decided to take up the pattas distribution from June 30 in view of the visit of a team of Election Commission to the state on June 23 and 24 and the Bakrid festival on June 29, the release added.