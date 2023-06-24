Home / India News / Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

He said that Rs 97 crore has been released for this and the state government would provide more funds if needed

Press Trust of India Shimla
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to decongest Shimla and increase tourist footfall at an estimated cost of over Rs 100 crore.

Sukhu said approximately Rs 77 crore will be spent for land acquisition and to compensate the private owners whose properties would be demolished to widen the roads, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the road.

Additionally, Rs 3.50 crore has been provisioned for the construction of a flyover from Metropole to High Court Junction, he said.

The state government has a clear vision to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh and to create an environment conducive to the growth of the tourism industry by providing visitors with an unforgettable experience, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

He said that Rs 97 crore has been released for this and the state government would provide more funds if needed.

Parking lots will also be constructed in Shimla city to address the problem of parking, the chief minister informed.

The Himachal government is also focusing on promoting lesser-known tourist destinations and plans are underway to spend about Rs 3,000 crore to develop infrastructure in Kangra district, which would emerge as the tourism capital of the state, he added.

About 72 lakh tourists have visited the state till May 2023 and the state government aims to increase the number from three to five crore in the next five years, Sukhu said, adding that they are also planning to formulate a new Tourism Policy.

Also Read

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

7 ministers inducted into Himachal Pradesh Cabinet; total strength at 9 now

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Govt mulls constructing all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla: CM Sukhu

PM's US visit to bolster bilateral ties, strategic collaboration: India Inc

Violence in UP as police try to remove illegally installed Ambedkar statue

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

PM Modi describes meeting Indian diaspora in US as 'sweet dish after meal'

India's history, teachings influenced and shaped world: Kamala Harris

Topics :Himachal PradeshShimlaHimachal pradesh government

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story