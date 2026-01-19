Telangana govt to organise 'Medaram Jatara' on lines of 'Kumbh Mela'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said his government will conduct 'Medaram Jatara', the world's biggest biennial tribal festival, on the lines of the 'Kumbh Mela'.

As part of 'Medaram Jatara' or 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara', tribals worship tribal folk goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. The festival will be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.

Participating in a cultural event in Mulugu, Reddy said in a first, the state government held a cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad in Medaram, according to an official release on Sunday.

'Medaram Jatara' is a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity, he said, invoking Sammakka and Saralamma who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty.