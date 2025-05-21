Home / India News / Telangana govt warns officers of action for violation of service rules

Telangana govt warns officers of action for violation of service rules

This follows a viral video of Tribal Welfare secretary A Sharath attempting to touch CM Revanth Reddy's feet at a public event, along with other instances of officers displaying unprofessional conduct

A Revanth Reddy
Government employees shall maintain absolute integrity, discipline and sense of propriety
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
The Telangana government has issued directives to All India Service (AIS) officers and other government employees emphasising on the need to maintain high standards of professionalism, decorum and integrity in their official capacity and in public gatherings.

This comes against the backdrop of a video of state Tribal Welfare secretary A Sharath trying to touch the feet of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a public meeting in Nagarkurnool district recently going viral, besides other instances of officers engaging in acts and gestures that are not expected of them.

In a memo on Tuesday, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao referred to AIS (conduct) rules which requires the officers to maintain, among others, absolute integrity and behaving in a manner befitting their position.

Any violation of the norms would invite disciplinary action, he said.

In a separate memo, he said public servants must refrain from indulging in acts which are unbecoming of a government employee in public meetings. He also warned that any deviation of the instructions would attract action.

He stressed that government employees shall maintain absolute integrity, discipline and sense of propriety.

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtRevanth Reddy

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

