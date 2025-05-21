Security forces kill 26 maoists in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

At least 26 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday. The exchange of fire broke out during a joint anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon districts.

The encounter began when personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), drawn from four adjoining districts, launched a search operation based on inputs regarding the possible presence of senior Maoist leaders from the Mad division. Security forces came under fire from Naxalites during the operation, prompting retaliatory action.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action." He added that the "combing operations" are still underway.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "A Naxal operation has been underway since yesterday, in which our DRG personnel are actively involved. The operation is still ongoing, and the exact details will be shared once it is completed. We salute the courage of our brave jawans."

Last week, 31 Naxalites were killed on Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) located at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. During the operation, three personnel from the elite Greyhounds force were reportedly killed in an IED blast in Telangana. Additionally, two security personnel lost their limbs in separate blasts, and around six others were injured.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to root out Naxalism. I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026." (With agency inputs)