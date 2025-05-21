FIR against Arnab Goswami & Amit Malviya for running false info about Cong

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on Tuesday against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya following a complaint from the Congress party in Bengaluru. In their complaint, Congress alleged that the duo ran false information against the party, which they described as “maliciously propagating the fabricated claim”.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was filed by Shrikant Swaroop B N, head of the Indian Youth Congress’s legal cell.

What ‘false’ information was run by Goswami and Malviya?

Swaroop accused Malviya and Goswami of orchestrating a “heinous and criminally motivated campaign” to spread false information. He claimed the duo had promoted the fabricated information that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC).

“This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity,” Swaroop said.

Swaroop further noted that actions of Malviya and Goswami come amid the backdrop of strained India- Turkiye relations, fuelled by Turkiye’s perceived alignment with Pakistan.

“The actions of Malviya and Goswami represent an unprecedented attack on India’s democratic foundations, public safety, and national security. Their calculated misuse of influence to spread falsehoods with criminal intent demands the harshest response,” the complainant alleged.

Swaroop also urged the Press Council of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBI, and other law enforcement agencies to treat his complaint as a matter of urgency.

[With inputs from PTI]