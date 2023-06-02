Telangana is meeting place of diverse languages, cultures: AP Guv Nazeer

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Telangana Formation Day on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the neighbouring state is a meeting place of diverse languages and cultures.

He said Telangana is the best example of India's composite culture, pluralism and inclusiveness, including being renowned for its ganga-jamuna tehzeeb. Celebration of occasions like the Telangana Formation Day brings people of different states together and gives us an opportunity to know each other in a better perspective, said the Governor in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Further, the Governor observed that Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, promoting mutual understanding between different states and union territories through the concept of oneness and enrich the spirit of national integration.