Home / India News / Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

K T Rama Rao wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well

Hyderabad
Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi.

As per the notification, the Computer-based test will be conducted only in English and Hindi, a press release from KTR said.

Rama Rao said the test put students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking states at a disadvantage.

The Minister reminded Shah that the National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations, and to conduct these in 12 Indian languages.

"However, it's not being implemented properly, including in the CRPF recruitment notification," he said in the letter.

Rama Rao also said that conducting competitive exams only in Hindi went against the spirit of the Constitution as there were several official languages in India.

According to him, the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution.

He recalled a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the central government on November 18, 2020, urging it to hold all competitive exams to central government jobs in regional languages.

Rama Rao appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages got equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.

Topics :Amit ShahTelanganaK T Rama RaoCRPF

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Also Read

Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects

Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India

Diverting, diluting issue: BJP leader slams KTR's remarks on Hindi row

After ED questioning over Delhi liquor policy, Kavitha meets Telangana CM

Cong has released 2 lists, BJP unable to declare candidates: Shivakumar

NCP may have its view but 19 Oppn convinced Adani issue real: Congress

Delhi BJP office to be shifted to DDU Marg, construction to begin soon

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP over party MLA's 'house arrest'

Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story