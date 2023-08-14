Home / India News / Telangana releases Rs 5,809 cr towards loan waiver of 900,000 farmers

Telangana releases Rs 5,809 cr towards loan waiver of 900,000 farmers

CM KCR on August 2 directed state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials to "resume" farm loan waiver from August 3 and complete it by the second week of September

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Telangana government on Monday released Rs 5,809.78 crore towards the loan waiver of over nine lakh farmers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed finance officials to pay dues of up to Rs 99,999 per farmer to the banks as per his assurance earlier that 'farmers who took loans up to Rs one lakh (each) would be liberated from debt', an official release said.

Accordingly, Rs 5,809.78 crore for 9,02,843 farmers was released on Monday, it said.

Despite the problems for the state government in mobilising funds due to COVID-19 pandemic and demonetization, the state government has already paid Rs 1,943.64 crore for 7,19,488 farmers who took loans of up to Rs 50,000, it said.

With today's decision, more than 16 lakh ryots benefited in total, the release added.

CM KCR on August 2 directed state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials to "resume" farm loan waiver from August 3 and complete it by the second week of September.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities

KTR opens Centre of Excellence to support farmers, preserve farm produce

Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR

Govt saves Rs 2.73 trn in last 9 years by adopting DBT: FM Sitharaman

Haryana notifies appointment policy for battle casualties' family members

HP rain fury: Muted I-Day celebrations due to huge loss of life, property

Prez approves 76 gallantry awards, including 4 Kirti Chakras posthumously

Monsoon rain widens cracks in Joshimath, 5 families shifted to relief camps

Topics :Telanganaloan waiverfarmers

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story