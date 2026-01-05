Supreme Court declines to grant bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, holding that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

At the same time, the court extended bail to several other accused, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria held that the statutory threshold under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA was attracted in the cases of Khalid and Imam. The court observed that the material placed by the prosecution indicated “a central and formative role” attributed to them, with involvement “in the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localised acts”.

Section 43D(5) of India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) creates a strict bail condition, preventing release if the court finds “reasonable grounds” from the chargesheet or case diary to believe the accusation is “prima facie true”. Courts can still grant bail in exceptional cases or if trial delay is excessive. “Threshold under Section 43D(5) stands attracted… continued detention has not crossed constitutional impermissibility to override the statutory embargo as against them,” the bench said. The court, however, clarified that Khalid and Imam would be at liberty to renew their bail pleas after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from the date of the order, whichever is earlier. For the accused who were granted bail, the court imposed 12 conditions, warning that any misuse of liberty would result in cancellation of bail. It also directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Kumar underscored that in prosecutions under the UAPA, delay in trial cannot operate as a “trump card” to automatically displace statutory safeguards. At the same time, the bench emphasised that Section 43D(5) does not completely oust judicial scrutiny. Courts are required to assess whether the prosecution material, if taken at face value, establishes a prima facie case, with the inquiry being “accused-specific”. The court also reiterated that at the bail stage, defence arguments are not to be weighed, and the exercise is confined to a structured assessment of the prosecution’s case. The judgment also clarified the scope of Section 15 of the UAPA, which defines terrorist acts. The provision, the court held, cannot be read narrowly to cover only overt acts of violence, but also extends to conduct that disrupts essential services or threatens the economy. Significantly, the bench rejected a one-size-fits-all approach, observing that all accused do not stand on the same footing.