Gas leak sparks fire at ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh, no casualties reported

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage...," an official told PTI.

The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Mori village, in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. The well is operated by Deep Industries, a production contractor for ONGC. "The well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500–600 metres. No injury or loss of life has been reported," the Maharatna company said in a BSE filing.

It further said that company officials from Rajahmundry travelled to the site after the blaze was reported. The site has been cordoned off, cooling operations have been initiated, and crisis management teams have been deployed. "Preparatory work is in progress to facilitate well-control and, if required, capping of the well," the company said.

"ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced well control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment," it added.

It also said that the company's senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, while additional equipment is being mobilised from nearby locations.