Terrorism among key threats to int'l peace, security: EAM at BRICS meet

In his opening remarks at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar also said that terrorism must be combated in all its forms and manifestations, and never be condoned under any circumstances

Press Trust of India Cape Town
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described terrorism as among the key threats to international peace and security and said all nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda.

In his opening remarks at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar also said that terrorism must be combated in all its forms and manifestations, and never be condoned under any circumstances.

The five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

