Home / India News / Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Between August 2017 and January 2019, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.7 crore over three instalments into the bank accounts linked to the accused's company, the official said

Fraud, Scam
As per the agreement, the victim was to pay a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 2.5 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a builder from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 2.7 crore after promising a business loan at a lower interest rate, an official said on Sunday.

The 68-year-old complainant from Ambernath, who runs a construction business along with his two sons, needed a Rs 25 crore loan. An acquaintance subsequently introduced him to the accused, who hails from Nashik, the official from Shivajinagar police station said.

The accused promised to arrange the Rs 25 crore loan at 7 per cent annual interest through his company and signed an agreement with the victim's firm on August 4, 2017, he said.

As per the agreement, the victim was to pay a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 2.5 crore.

Between August 2017 and January 2019, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.7 crore over three instalments into the bank accounts linked to the accused's company, the official said.

Despite repeated follow-ups, the promised loan was never sanctioned, and the accused kept delaying repayment of the advance, he said.

"We registered an FIR on Friday against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a detailed written complaint from the victim. He claims the accused misrepresented himself as a loan facilitator and siphoned off funds meant for business expansion," the official said.

"We are gathering evidence and verifying all the bank transaction details provided by the complainant," the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad back from Europe

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Sikkim govt rescues stranded tourists, locals, and taxi drivers in Chaten

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Afghanistan, no damage reported yet

Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Topics :ThaneMaharashtrafraudsScams

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story