Home / India News / Sikkim govt rescues stranded tourists, locals, and taxi drivers in Chaten

Sikkim govt rescues stranded tourists, locals, and taxi drivers in Chaten

The helicopter sortie began this morning from the Pakyong Greenfield Airport, with the first sortie taking off towards Chaten to initiate the evacuation process

Flood, Manipur Flood
Rescue and relief operations were being conducted in North Sikkim, following recent floods in the region | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sikkim government has arranged a special helicopter sortie for their immediate air evacuation in response to requests made by stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers, and certain government officials stationed at the Chaten area.

The operation comes as part of the ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts being undertaken in view of recent adverse conditions that have disrupted normal road connectivity and access to the region.

The helicopter sortie began this morning from the Pakyong Greenfield Airport, with the first sortie taking off towards Chaten to initiate the evacuation process.

The State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens in affected regions.

Rescue and relief operations were being conducted in North Sikkim, following recent floods in the region.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government is still closely monitoring the overall situation in the region and is providing all necessary support and assistance to those affected.

Earlier on Friday, in a major relief operation, all stranded tourists were successfully evacuated from Chaten, one of the worst-hit areas in North Sikkim, following recent landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain confirmed the evacuation.

DC Anant Jain praised the joint efforts of the district administration, military, paramilitary forces, and local communities for their swift and coordinated response. "Our priority was to ensure the safety of every stranded individual. We thank the Indian Air Force and all ground teams for their relentless service," Jain said.

The final phase of the operation involved Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airlifting the remaining 63 tourists from Chaten on Thursday, with follow-up sorties resuming on Friday morning as weather conditions improved. The operation was carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and local administration.

Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 tourists were rescued by road from Lachung and Lachen valleys in a massive ground operation led by DC Jain. The tourists, including several elderly individuals and children, were safely escorted through challenging terrain and intermittent weather disturbances.

Several days of heavy rainfall have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Afghanistan, no damage reported yet

Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Manipur suspends internet services for 5 days amid law and order situation

Topics :Northeast floodsNortheast IndiaSikkim

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story