Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Delhi and parts of northwest India are heading into what could be the hottest week of the season, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 44 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the ongoing heat spell is expected to persist for the next five days due to stalled southwest monsoon progress. Residents in the capital awoke to a hot and humid Sunday, with temperatures forecast between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius during the day and minimums around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at night. The MeT Department has predicted clear skies and dry westerly winds, which are likely to cause a further rise in temperatures.

If temperatures hit 44 degrees Celsius, this would mark the hottest week of the summer for Delhi so far. The city's highest maximum temperature this season has been 42.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 16. Monsoon return likely between June 12–18 Weather officials noted that this may be one of the final intense heat spells before the southwest monsoon resumes its northward journey. While it had been progressing ahead of schedule, the monsoon stalled around May 29 due to the intrusion of dry air. According to the IMD's extended range forecast, the monsoon is expected to advance again between June 12 and 18, offering much-needed relief to central and eastern India.

No heatwave alert for Delhi yet Despite the rise in temperatures, no official heatwave warning or colour-coded alert has been issued for Delhi. However, the IMD has warned of possible heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan in the coming days. From June10, some respite is expected as rainfall activity picks up in parts of southern and northeastern India. Isolated heavy showers have been forecast in these regions. Air quality worsens, Grap Stage I reimposed Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category on Saturday after a brief period of moderate conditions. In response to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect.