Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

The fire brigade personnel, regional disaster management cell team and police promptly reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation

Residents of the building also joined the effort using fire extinguishers available on the premises (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

A fire broke out at a 14-storey residential building in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The Sheel fire station reported the blaze at 2.54 am to the disaster control room.

The fire originated in an electric duct between the fourth and seventh floors of the A-wing of S K Residency building located near Mumbra bypass, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The fire was limited to the electrical cable duct and did not spread to any residential flat. No casualty was reported from the site," he said.

 

The fire brigade personnel, regional disaster management cell team and police promptly reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation.

Residents of the building also joined the effort using fire extinguishers available on the premises.

"The fire was completely extinguished by 3.42 am," Tadvi said.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, though initial indications suggested an electrical fault within the duct system, the official said.

The disaster management cell has urged housing societies to periodically review their fire safety measures and ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, particularly in high-rise structures, Tadvi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

