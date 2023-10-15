Thankful to govt for 'Operation Ajay', says Indians evacuated from Israel

Calling Operation Ajay a "very good initiative", the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel "thanked" the government as they landed at the national capital chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Upon arriving at Delhi airport earlier today, the evacuees were received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.

Speaking to ANI, Preeti Sharma, an Indian national who returned from Israel said, "I think it's a very good initiative by the Government of India. And I would like to thank our Minister Jaishankar for this initiative. I think India was among the first countries which evacuated...And more than us, I think our families are very happy and they would be much more thankful."

Another Indian national, Lalit said that it was a "true evacuation" for him.

"This initiative is good. I was stuck there...I had booked flights, but my six flights got cancelled. My house lease had also expired. My daughter and wife were with me. This is a true evacuation for me. I am thankful to the Embassy and the Government of India...," he said.

The third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital here on Sunday.

The flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi yesterday. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "The third flight of #OperationAjay has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. Embassy wishes everyone on board a safe journey."

"We are thankful to Govt of India. We were feeling scared there...We are thankful to govt for this initiative (Operation Ajay)," an Indian national who returned from Israel told ANI.

"On Operation Ajay, an Indian national who returned from Israel says, "It's very impressive and the Indian government is doing very good for us...," said another.

'Operation Ajay' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.