Sikkim floods: 1700 evacuated, rescue operations to continue, says IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 1700 persons the IAF officials said on Saturday adding, that the rescue operations will continue in flood-affected areas of Sikkim,

As per the officials, Indian Air Force's Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters continue operations in the flood-affected areas of Sikkim, with the induction of over 200 personnel to boost the relief efforts.

"The IAF helicopters have also delivered nearly 99 tonnes of relief material in the 200 sorties flown till date. Operations shall continue till the requirements exist," the IAF officials said.

In an earlier statement, the IAF stated that it has positioned its Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks and Cheetah helicopters as part of the relief efforts in the flood-hit Sikkim to evacuate those stranded in remote areas and to drop essential supplies to areas that have been cut off.

As per the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report of October 11 at 8 pm, the death toll was registered at 37. It further said that 78 have been reported as missing.

The Lhonak glacier in the Sikkim Himalayas burst on October 3, breaching one side of the lake leading to the rise in the water levels in Teesta and inundating several areas of the state, leaving dozens dead and tourists in thousands stranded.

Sikkim suffered significant disruptions due to the recent flash floods that inflicted damage on footbridges, roads, and other infrastructure.