Home / India News / Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Congress lMP Shashi Tharoor lauded India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant for hardball negotiations and said that it is a proud moment for India at G20

BS Web Team New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Consensus on the G20 declaration was not an easy feat. Amitabh Kant, India's G20 sherpa, told NDTV that over 200 hours of "non-stop negotiations" were required to ensure a joint communique from G20 leaders divided over the grouping's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.

A series of hardball negotiations by India with China, Russia and other key Western players and a strong backing by Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to the efforts helped New Delhi achieve consensus. 

According to reports, India circulated the final draft to the G20 members on Friday night, stating that if they disagreed, there would be no declaration.

Confirming the historic milestone, Kant stated that the New Delhi Declaration resulted from numerous negotiations, with consensus achieved late Friday night.


Sources also told news agency PTI that India managed well in convincing China to agree to the text relating to the Ukraine conflict after the European Union concurred with the text.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration

On the first day of the summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the G20 leaders' declaration was adopted with consensus, throwing a major surprise given that both Russia-China and the West had indicated that they would not budge from their respective positions on the Ukraine conflict.

The declaration was adopted hours after the Indian side circulated among the G20 states a new text to refer to the Ukraine crisis in the draft leaders' declaration in an effort to break the impasse.

A draft of the declaration prepared on Friday, which most G20 states agreed on, left the paragraph on the "geopolitical situation" or the Ukraine crisis blank.

The negotiators from G20 states hammered out an agreement on 75 other paragraphs in the draft, including issues such as financing for climate transition, reform of multilateral development banks, and regulation of cryptocurrency.

French diplomatic sources told PTI that India has demonstrated a "kind of power and an ability to bring countries together," adding that not many countries are in a position to negotiate as New Delhi has done to take into account everyone's comments and work out a compromise proposal on the Ukraine conflict.

It was a tough negotiation and the consensus on the declaration was a great achievement by India, European sources said on the condition of anonymity.

Asked about the absence of the term "Russian aggression" on Ukraine in the declaration which figured in the Bali G20 declaration, the sources said the Western countries were satisfied with the overall outcomes.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 New Delhi Declaration highlights: Peace, prosperity, sustainable growth

G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations have unanimously adopted New Delhi Declaration: Amitabh Kant

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023

200 hours of negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: Kant

Topics :Shashi TharoorG20 G20 summitG20 meetingG20 meetsG20 MeetAmitabh KantBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story