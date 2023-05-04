The Kerala Story triggers high alert in Tamil Nadu ahead of movie release

Kerala is on high alert ahead of the release of the controversial movie "The Kerala Story" on May 5. The movie allegedly contains some elements that can pump up religious sentiments in people, even many Islamic groups requested a ban on the movie. Amid all this, many groups have called for a protest ahead of the movie's release.



The Kerala government is aware of the protests, though the government hasn't banned the movie but asked all the enforcement agencies to stay vigilant on the release date.



Hindustan Times reported top government officials, who told HT that, "Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media."



HT further quoted the official, "Some Islamic groups have also approached the police in a few districts seeking a ban. But the government is not banning it. Even Kerala has not banned it. We have, however, relayed the alerts to all the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert." Supreme Court refused to hear

Earlier, the Muslim clerical body Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind approached the apex court to request a ban on the movie as soon as the trailer was released. The Supreme Court refused to interfere in the matter and asked the petitioner to approach Kerala High Court, where one such petition is already pending.



The petitioner requested the court to put a stay on the movie's release as they believe the movie demeans the entire Muslim community. The key point of the petitioner is to add a disclaimer stating that the movie is a work of fiction and its character does not resemble any person living or dead.



The petitioner claimed in the movie that the facts and figures shown in the movie, i.e., 32,000 girls have left Kerala for West Asia to join ISIS are false, and no official data verify the figures.



"The United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources, and experts agree that the number of Indians who left to join ISIS is around 66 and the maximum number of pro-ISIS persons who may have shown inclination towards ISIS is in between 100 and 200," the petition said. Kerala CM accused RSS

The Kerala CM accused RSS and the makers of the movie of “sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism.” He further said that the movie is a part of the propaganda. Sashi Tharoor offered 1 crore reward

Congress MP Sashi Tharoor on Monday offered 1 crore rewards on proving 32,000 women in Kerala were forced to convert to Islam.



"Now there’s an opportunity for all those hyping the alleged conversions of 32,000 women on Kerala to Islamism — to prove their case and make some money. Will they be up to the challenge or is there simply no proof because none exists? #NotOurKeralaStory," Tharoor tweeted.