How thieves used Google Maps to carry out robberies in three states

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
With the growing use of technology, the methods used to carry out robberies and fraud are also evolving. In a recent case, three thieves allegedly carried out a series of burglaries across Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar by using Google Maps to identify targets, according to a report by The Times of India.
The three accused, all from Bihar, are said to have relied on Google Maps to randomly select residential properties in different cities across Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. Police said the gang broke into at least six homes over the past few months, moving frequently between cities to avoid detection and fleeing each location immediately after committing the crime.
How the gang was caught
The spree came to an end on September 19, when police arrested the three men, identified as Vikas Kumar (27), Raju Kumar (49) and Mohammad Irfan (26), for allegedly breaking into a house in the Golmuri area of Jamshedpur. Subsequent questioning led investigators to uncover their inter-state operations and the role of digital tools in planning the burglaries.
Tech-assisted crimes on the rise
This, however, is not the first time technology has been leveraged to commit crimes. Criminals are increasingly using digital tools to carry out more sophisticated forms of theft and fraud. From digital arrest scams and fake investment platforms to cloned websites and GPS-based surveillance of targets, technology has become a critical enabler of modern criminal activity.
How criminals are using technology
Technology is helping criminals plan, execute and conceal crimes with greater efficiency. One common method is the digital arrest scam, in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials through phone or video calls. Victims are falsely told they are under investigation and are pressured into transferring money or sharing sensitive information to resolve the case.
Phishing is also very common, where criminals send deceptive emails, messages or links that appear to come from trusted sources such as banks or government agencies. These messages are designed to trick victims into sharing financial details or personal data.
AI further boosts criminal capabilities
Law enforcement agencies warn that artificial intelligence is further amplifying these threats. Deepfake audio and video are being used to impersonate executives or officials, making scams harder to detect. AI tools also allow criminals to automate phishing campaigns and generate highly personalised messages at scale.
