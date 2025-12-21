Home / India News / VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests. It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP slams Gehlot's 'Save Aravalli' campaign, assures mining will not expand

Govt moving towards one cooperative bank per district: UP CM Yogi

PM Modi lays foundation stone of ₹10,601 cr fertiliser plant in Assam

Railways revises fares from Dec 26; 500-km non-AC journey to cost ₹10 more

Kodaikanal data helps scientists unravel one of Sun's enduring mysteries

Topics :President of IndiaMGNREGAEmployment in India

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story