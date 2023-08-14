Home / India News / Third of MPLADS amount undisbursed in 4 years of this Lok Sabha

Third of MPLADS amount undisbursed in 4 years of this Lok Sabha

Only Rs 4,307.5 crore of the Rs 6,216 crore entitled to parliamentarians were disbursed

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Photo: PIB

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nearly a third of the entitled amount under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs) remained undisbursed in the first four years of the tenure of the current Lok Sabha.

This was revealed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh in Parliament last week.

According to a Business Standard analysis of close to 500 parliamentarians from 21 states and Union Territories, only Rs 4,307.5 crore of the Rs 6,216 crore entitled to them was disbursed during the period.

Under the scheme, elected and nominated members of both Houses receive Rs 5 crore annually to recommend works of developmental nature, particularly to create durable community assets in their constituencies.

The scheme was paused between April 2020 and November 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, placing Rs 6,320 crore at the finance ministry’s disposal to manage the health and the adverse impacts of the pandemic. The scheme was restored in November 2021.

MPs get Rs 2 crore in one instalment and Rs 5 crore per annum for the period between financial year (2022-23) to FY26 in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each. Hence, every MP was entitled to Rs 12 crore in the past four years.

Among the better-performing major states, 14 MPs from Assam have been able to get the highest share (86.6 per cent) of the entitled amount, as they got Rs 111 crore of Rs 145 crore. This was followed by Chhattisgarh (84.8 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (83.2 per cent), Jharkhand (75 per cent) and Odisha (72.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, developmental works worth Rs 4,811 crore were recommended by MPs in the same period, with members from Uttar Pradesh leading the chart (Rs 688.5 crore), followed by Maharashtra (Rs 456 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 369 crore).

While the role of MPs is limited to recommending projects, the district authority is responsible to sanction funds and execute and complete the work within the stipulated period.

On the other hand, Lok Sabha members from Delhi got the least share of their entitled amount (54.2 per cent) in the same period, followed by Telangana (58.8 per cent), Kerala (59.4 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (60.8 per cent).

“The funds allocated under the scheme are non-lapsable both at the district and at the central level. Thus, any unspent fund at the district level can be carried forward for utilisation in the subsequent years. Similarly, the funds not released by the Centre will be carried forward for making releases in the subsequent years, subject to the fulfilment of criteria,” said an official familiar with the development.

The official said: “Usually, the pace of disbursement and project recommendation picks up as the tenure of the house draws near and usually all amount is released.”

Barring Delhi, Union Territories and states like Arunachal, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim haven’t been considered for this analysis.





   
amount 
Source: Lok Sabha 

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Revised norms to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLAD scheme

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Rajdhani Tejas Express flagged off, Odisha to get 2nd Vande Bharat soon

I-Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies

Defer implementation of NMC regulations: IMA to govt on generic drugs

Internet services restored, security stepped up in Nuh ahead of I-Day

Himachal rains: NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations, says Shah

Topics :Member of ParliamentLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikely

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story