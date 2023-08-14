I-Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies

As India commemorates 76 years of independence on 15 August 2023, the day marks a moment of pride and significance for Indians globally. For the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in keeping with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement,' urged citizens to change their display picture (DP) to India's National Flag or the Tricolour on their social media platforms.

In an unprecedented response to the campaign, the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga website has received over 60 million selfies and counting from people across the subcontinent ahead of Independence Day 2023 . The unique campaign is scheduled from 13 to 15 August.

According to the official Har Ghar Tiranga website, the government has received over 60 million selfies with the Tricolour as of now. The website's home page has been redesigned with an option to upload a selfie with the flag or create a digital Tiranga.

PM Modi urges people to change their social media DP

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us."

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

PM Modi further highlighted the Tiranga's importance in another tweet. He also invited people to upload their photographs to the Har Ghar Tiranga website. He captioned the post, "The Tiranga symbolises freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connection with the Tricolour, and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th and 15th August. Upload your photos of the Tiranga here… https://harghartiranga.com."



The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023

While scrolling further on the website, one can see eminent personalities comprising several Union ministers, actors and sportspersons posing with the Indian flag. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher along with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and model-actress Manushi Chillar can be seen with their flags.

Several events have been scheduled for Independence Day 2023. Along with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, silent marches are being held today, 14 August, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2023. The day honours those who were displaced or lost their lives due to hate and violence during the partition.