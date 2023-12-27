Home / India News / Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to go 'silent' from Jan 1

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to go 'silent' from Jan 1

The Silent Airport initiative is to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed auditory experience while they utilise their wait time, the authorities said

Emergency and security related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per the requirements. (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here will be going 'silent' from January 1, 2024.

In a 'silent airport', passengers will be provided a noise-free and peaceful travel experience, an airport statement here said on Wednesday.

"The Silent Airport initiative is to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed auditory experience while they utilise their wait time enjoying their favorite activities without disturbance," a TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL) spokesperson said.

As part of the initiative, the airport will ensure that no vital information for passengers is missed and that TIAL will display flight information in all Flight Information Display Screens across Terminal-1 and Terminal-2, it said.

Only announcements related to change in boarding gate as well as Inline Baggage Screening System will be made at the airport, it added.

Emergency and security related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per the requirements.

A campaign to sensitise passengers about the Silent Airport initiative of TIAL will also be undertaken on social media handles such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the statement added.

Topics :Thiruvananthapuram airportKeralacivil aviation sectorCivil Aviation

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

