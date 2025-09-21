Home / India News / Thousands gather at Guwahati airport as Zubeen Garg's body arrives home

Thousands gather at Guwahati airport as Zubeen Garg's body arrives home

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body

Zubeen Garg
Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' . (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 8:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg arrived at the airport here on Sunday morning as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the artiste back home one last time.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy navigated through the crowd outside the airport. Wailing, 'Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon', they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with the words 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it. 

 

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.

The singer's favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was present on the vehicle.

People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

People have started gathering since last night outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body will be kept to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Garg's mortal remains will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it will be kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, it will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the casket carrying the singer's body could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight.

The flight carrying Garg's body left New Delhi at 4:30 am.

The body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around Saturday midnight from Singapore, where he died a day earlier while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

CM Sarma received the singer's body at the airport and paid his tribute. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India becomes first country to hold 2 PMS exploration contracts with ISA

CM sets repair deadline after firms' exit threat over B'luru poor roads

Madhya Pradesh has achieved milestone in renewable energy pricing: CM

Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

PM Modi hails actor Mohanlal as symbol of excellence after top film honour

Topics :AssamGuwahatiGuwahati airportHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story