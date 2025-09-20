CM sets repair deadline after firms' exit threat over B'luru poor roads

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday set a deadline of one month for the officers of the civic agency to repair all the roads in the city.

He warned that the Chief Engineers will be held accountable if the deadline was not met.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with his deputy D K Shivakumar and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, Siddaramaiah said Rs 750 crore has been earmarked to repair all the roads.

According to him, about 6,000 potholes have been filled while 8,000 more are yet to be fixed.

The CM also cautioned officials not to compromise on the quality of the work.