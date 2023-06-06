Home / India News / Threatening posters on Muslim shops in U'khand after bid to abduct minor

Days after alleged attempt by two men, including member of the minority, to abduct a minor girl was foiled by locals, threatening posters appeared on shops owned by Muslim traders in Purola town

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi (U'khand)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Days after an alleged attempt by two men, including a member of the minority community, to abduct a minor girl was foiled by locals, threatening posters appeared on shops owned by Muslim traders in Purola town here asking them to leave the place immediately.

The posters were put up on the shutters of the shops late on Sunday evening, Purola Station House Officer Khajan Singh Chauhan said.

They asked the shop owners to leave Purola immediately, he added.

Taking serious note of the situation, police on Monday held meetings with the local Vyapar Mandal and public representatives appealing to them to maintain peace and law and order.

A case was also registered against unidentified people of 'Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan', who allegedly pasted the posters, on charges of conspiring to disrupt peace of the town and provoke the religious sentiments of a particular community, Chauhan said.

Investigations into the pasting of posters has begun and people bearing allegiance to Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan are being interrogated, he added.

A group of Muslims also met Purola SDM Devanand Sharma and SHO Chauhan to submit a memorandum to them demanding stern action against dubious and criminal elements of a particular community who were out to disrupt peace and social amity in the town.

Credentials of elements who have created a situation like this in the town must be examined and verified, they said.

Muslim families have been living peacefully with locals and doing business for years but for the past few years criminal-minded people are coming from outside and vitiating the social atmosphere in the town in the name of doing business, the memorandum alleged.

They also expressed solidarity with Vyapar Mandal for their demand to take action against criminal elements.

As far the demand for action against criminal elements is concerned, we are with the Vyapar Mandal, Cloth merchants Ashraf and Raees said.

Topics :UttarakhandMuslims

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

