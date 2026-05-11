Three arrested from UP in connection with killing of Suvendu's aide

Three persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Monday.

The accused were apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder that occurred in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram on the night of May 6.

Investigators traced digital clues and interstate links in the case, the senior police officer said.

The arrested men were identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar's Buxar district, while the two others are from Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that the investigators suspect that one of them is a sharpshooter.