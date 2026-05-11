Delhi-NCR may receive rainfall today; storms likely across India

Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to get relief from the prevailing heat on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the region through the day, placing the national capital under a yellow alert.

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy toward the afternoon, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, during the forenoon. Another spell of rain and thunderstorm activity is likely toward the evening or night.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The change in weather conditions is expected to bring temporary respite after the warm daytime conditions of recent days. Storm activity to intensify in northern states Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are also expected to witness similar high-wind thunderstorm conditions. Uttarakhand may receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, while Himachal Pradesh is likely to see lighter storm activity with winds of 30-40 kmph. Rajasthan may face isolated dust storm activity.