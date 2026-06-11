Three missing Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello confirmed dead: Sonowal

Three Indian seafarers onboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, initially reported missing after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off Oman coast, are now confirmed dead, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday after bodies were located and identified.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, Sonowal said in a social media post.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," he added.

The minister added that this is a "profound loss to our maritime family".

"The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," he added.

Sonowal said he has directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites. India on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires to strongly protest a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast that left three of the 24 Indian crew members missing. The US Central Command acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel violated the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran. "The US Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," it had said in a statement.