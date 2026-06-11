Orange alert in Delhi as IMD forecasts rain, duststorms and strong winds

Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the national capital under an orange alert, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, duststorms, and strong winds later in the day.

Surface winds are expected to blow mainly from the southwest at 15-20 kmph during the day before strengthening later in the evening.

Delhi weather forecast

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, duststorms, and strong winds over Delhi and adjoining areas. Similar conditions are expected across parts of northwest India, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 kmph, going up to 70 kmph during thunderstorm activity.