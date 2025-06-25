Three people missing as cloudbursts create havoc in Himachal's Kullu

Three people were washed away as cloudbursts led to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, damaging several houses, a school building, connecting roads and small bridges, officials said.

Three cloudbursts incidents were reported from Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj and Shilagarh in Gadsa area of Kullu district.

Three people in Rehla Bihal trying to take away their valuables from their homes were washed away in the deluge and are missing, the officials said.

There were also flash floods in Manali and Banjar in the district. Teams are at the spot and search operations are underway, said Kullu Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ashwani Kumar.

There were also reports of a flash flood in the Brahma Ganga drain in Manikaran valley. Water levels have reached several houses and could cause damage if they don't recede soon. Videos of heavy floods at several places in Kullu show the extent of the damage. In one, a vehicle can be seen floating in muddy waters. "Heavy rains have been going on since morning and I have received several calls that rains have caused damage in Sainj, Tirthan and Gadsa. I would appeal to the people to stay away from river and drains and have asked the administration to take quick action as people are in problem," said Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri.