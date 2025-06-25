Home / India News / Karnataka govt directs officials to use Kannada for administrative work

Karnataka govt directs officials to use Kannada for administrative work

It also instructed that English language forms, records, and internal correspondence must be completed in Kannada. Except for communication with the Central Government, foreign states, and courts

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
It said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while pointing out that despite instructions for notings on files in government correspondence to be in Kannada (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
The Karnataka government has instructed officials to use Kannada extensively for administrative purposes across all state departments and district administrations, warning that disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to comply. 
Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday. 
"Despite several circulars issued to administer in Kannada, the Kannada Development Authority has been reporting that the instructions are not being followed. In this context, it has been reiterated that the instructions must be followed compulsorily, and disciplinary action will be taken against those who violate them," the circular said. 
It said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while pointing out that despite instructions for notings on files in government correspondence to be in Kannada, they are not being implemented effectively, has directed that "if the notes and correspondence in the files are not in Kannada, such files should be returned and an explanation should be sought."  "It is the duty of all officers and employees to implement the language policy in the administration to the fullest extent and at all levels. Therefore, it is reiterated once again that all officers and employees of the government, corporations, boards, local bodies, universities, and aided organisations should strictly implement the instructions given in the already issued government orders," it added. 
The circular further pointed out that during recent Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings, some Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers issued agendas and presented departmental information in English, a violation reported by the Kannada Development Authority. 
It reminded officials that under the Karnataka Official Language Act, 1963, Kannada is the administrative language of the state.
Applications and letters received in Kannada must be replied to in Kannada, and government office nameplates should be displayed in Kannada. 
The circular reiterated that proceedings of the Legislative Assembly, official correspondence, calling attention notices, and government orders—including those related to appointments, transfers, and leave—must be issued in Kannada. 
It also instructed that English language forms, records, and internal correspondence must be completed in Kannada. Except for communication with the Central Government, foreign states, and courts, all official correspondence must be in Kannada.
The circular emphasised that meeting notices, agendas, brief notes, and proceedings should be prepared in Kannada to effectively implement the state's language policy.

Topics :Karnataka governmentKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

