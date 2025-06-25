Home / India News / MHA extends validity of NGOs whose licences are expiring till Sept 30

MHA extends validity of NGOs whose licences are expiring till Sept 30

This extension will remain in effect until September 30, or until the renewal application is processed, whichever is earlier, an official statement said

home ministry
All NGOs must be registered under the FCRA to receive foreign contributions. Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the validity of registration certificates for all NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) whose licences are set to expire on June 30 and for which renewal applications are pending, officials said on Wednesday.

This extension will remain in effect until September 30, or until the renewal application is processed, whichever is earlier, an official statement said.

The ministry also announced that the validity of FCRA entities whose five-year licences expire between July 1 and September 30, and who have submitted or will submit renewal applications before their licences expire, will be extended until September 30 or until their renewal applications are processed, whichever happens first. 

"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 30.06.2025 in terms of the Public Notice dated 28.03.2025 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended till 30.09.2025 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," the notification said.

The home ministry advised all FCRA-registered NGOs to note that if their renewal application is refused, the validity of their registration certificate will be considered expired as of the date of the refusal.

Consequently, these NGOs will not be eligible to receive or utilise any foreign contributions after that date.

All NGOs must be registered under the FCRA to receive foreign contributions.

Furthermore, any financial transactions in FCRA accounts or FCRA utilisation accounts of NGOs or associations whose FCRA registration has been cancelled, ceased, or whose validity has expired will be considered a violation of the FCRA and could result in penal action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Cabinet adopts resolution against Emergency, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet approves ₹3,626 cr Phase-2 expansion of Pune Metro Rail Project

Summoning lawyers for legal advice threat to their autonomy: Supreme Court

India's space sector must shift beyond ISRO, go global: Pawan Goenka

Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Topics :MHANGOsHome Ministry

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story